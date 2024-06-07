Hillary Clinton’s D-Day Anniversary Post Sparks Outrage with Trump Comparison: How Far Is Too Far?

It’s not every day that a Clinton reaches a new low, but here we are. On the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, Hillary Clinton sparked outrage with a social media post that equated the Allies’ fight against Nazi Germany to the Democrats’ upcoming battle against former President Donald Trump for the White House.

“Eighty years ago today, thousands of brave Americans fought to protect democracy on the shores of Normandy,” the twice-failed presidential candidate and former Secretary of State posted to X. “This November, all we have to do is vote,” she added.

Eighty years ago today, thousands of brave Americans fought to protect democracy on the shores of Normandy. This November, all we have to do is vote. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 6, 2024

With her usual lack of scruples, Clinton used the solemn occasion to recycle the Democrats’ tired Trump-as-Hitler comparison that has been around since the 2016 presidential campaign. Ironically, that election proved Clinton to be so distasteful to voters that they’d choose the guy they were told was literally Hitler as a better alternative to her.

This comparison between the heroic 1944 operation and the upcoming presidential election is clearly not something that mainstream Americans appreciate. The insensitivity of using such a significant historical event for political gain has not gone unnoticed.

Experienced in managing backlash, Clinton limited post replies to avoid direct criticism. However, this tactic did little to stem the tide of public outrage. Many shared her post with their own remarks, expressing the disgust and anger elicited by what they see as a swamp dweller using a solemn occasion for political fodder.

Hillary Clinton’s post has reignited discussions about the appropriateness of leveraging historical events for political messages. For many, comparing a critical World War II battle to a modern election diminishes the sacrifices made by those who fought in 1944. This sentiment is echoed across social media, where users have not held back in their condemnation.

This incident serves as a reminder of the deep divisions in American politics and the sensitivity required when referencing historical events. As the election season heats up, it is likely that such controversial comparisons will continue to spark debate and strong reactions from the public.