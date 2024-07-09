Swissx Island, Antigua & Barbuda — In a dramatic showdown against what he describes as systemic corruption, Alkiviades David, known as Alki, is fighting back against a $900 million judgment he claims is the result of corrupt practices orchestrated by the notorious Tom Girardi Syndicate. This high-stakes legal battle, Objection_TO_TRIAL_CASE_NO_20STCV37498, has drawn international attention as David, representing himself, exposes alleged procedural misconduct and judicial bias.

Above David in center with Lisa Bloom and Gloria Allred (left) on one side and Kate Kaelin and Dr Drew on the other. Alki accompanied Kato at the behest of Kaelin who was a long longtime employee of David’s at FilmOn TV in Beverly Hills – they appeared on a Legal News show – little did David know this was the Girardi Syndicate Shakedown

David, a prominent International entrepreneur and environmental advocate, has been at the forefront of developing sustainable energy solutions, aiming to transform Antigua into the world’s first green nation. However, his legal battles have shifted the spotlight onto a different type of fight—one against corruption within the legal system.

Systemic Corruption and Legal Irregularities

On July 5, 2024, David filed formal objections in Case No. 20STCV37498 in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, presided over by the Honorable Christopher Liu. David’s objections highlight several critical points of contention:

Irregularities in Case Proceedings: David argues that the trial has been tainted by procedural irregularities, including evidence manipulation and biased judicial conduct. Corruption Allegations: He alleges that the Tom Girardi Syndicate has exerted undue influence over the proceedings, undermining the integrity of the judicial system. Call for Transparency and Accountability: David demands a thorough investigation into the case’s handling, urging for transparency and accountability within the legal framework.

A significant element of David’s defense is the revelation of 27 pages of text messages exchanged between key figures involved in the trial. These messages allegedly reveal a coordinated effort to manipulate the outcome in favor of the plaintiff.

The $900 Million Verdict and High-Profile Deaths

Adding fuel to the fire, on June 19, 2024, a Los Angeles jury ordered David to pay $900 million in damages in a separate sexual assault suit filed by another Jane Doe. David vehemently denies these allegations, pointing to the massive verdict as further evidence of corruption and bias within the Los Angeles legal system.

In a bold statement, Rudy Delarebnta, spokesperson for Alki David and Swissx, said, “They are all liars. Marguerita Nichols, aka Jane Doe, is a colossal liar. She claims that the same day her husband and his best friend also raped her. One day after the alleged incident, she sent loving text messages. The next month, she arrived at the location with a cake, fawning after Alki. When he rebuked her after casual sex forced by Marguerita, who had been dogging Alki for days leading up to the alleged rape.”

David also alleges that his legal troubles are part of a broader conspiracy by the Girardi Syndicate, targeting him for exposing their corrupt practices and due to his immense wealth. He claims that the syndicate, including prominent attorneys Lisa Bloom and Gloria Allred, has been instrumental in orchestrating legal actions against him.

The Mysterious Death of Blair Tindal

The case takes an even darker turn with the mysterious death of Blair Tindal, the genius behind Mozart in the Jungle. Tindal’s untimely death, amid a legal battle against the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) represented by Gloria Allred, has raised suspicions of financial misconduct and legal betrayal. Allegations suggest that Allred, along with the Girardi Syndicate, may have played a role in her demise, pointing to possible wire fraud and federal offenses.

David asserts that the Girardi Syndicate is also responsible for the sudden deaths of five of his lawyers and multiple attempts on his life in Malibu, California. These incidents, he claims, were orchestrated to intimidate and silence him as he exposed the syndicate’s corrupt practices.

Legal Counteractions

In response to these allegations, David has initiated legal proceedings in the US District Court for the Central District of California. The case, Alkiviades David et al v. Los Angeles County Superior Court No. BC654017 Hon. Michelle Williams et al, involves multiple petitioners and respondents, highlighting the complex legal battles David is engaged in.

Case Details:

Petitioner: Christopher K. Lui, Rafael A. Ongkeko, California State Court of Appeal, Second District, Division Four, California State Court of Appeal, Second District, Division Two, Alkiviades David, FilmOn TV Ltd., FilmOn TV Inc., ALKI DAVID PRODUCTION INC., and Hologram USA

Christopher K. Lui, Rafael A. Ongkeko, California State Court of Appeal, Second District, Division Four, California State Court of Appeal, Second District, Division Two, Alkiviades David, FilmOn TV Ltd., FilmOn TV Inc., ALKI DAVID PRODUCTION INC., and Hologram USA Respondent: Los Angeles County Superior Court, Michelle Williams, Terry Green, Los Angeles County Superior Court No. BC654017 Hon. Michelle Williams, Los Angeles County Superior Court No. BC643099 Hon. Terry Green, Hon. Christopher K. Lui, and Los Angeles County Superior Court No. BC649025 Hon. Rafael A. Ongkeko

Los Angeles County Superior Court, Michelle Williams, Terry Green, Los Angeles County Superior Court No. BC654017 Hon. Michelle Williams, Los Angeles County Superior Court No. BC643099 Hon. Terry Green, Hon. Christopher K. Lui, and Los Angeles County Superior Court No. BC649025 Hon. Rafael A. Ongkeko Interested Party: Elizabeth Taylor, Chasity Jones, Mahim Khan, and Lauren Reeves

Elizabeth Taylor, Chasity Jones, Mahim Khan, and Lauren Reeves Case Number: 2:2024cv01665

2:2024cv01665 Filed: February 29, 2024

February 29, 2024 Court: US District Court for the Central District of California

US District Court for the Central District of California Presiding Judge: Andre Birotte

Andre Birotte Referring Judge: Michael R. Wilner

Michael R. Wilner Nature of Suit: Other Fraud

Other Fraud Cause of Action: 28 U.S.C. § 1332 Diversity-Fraud

28 U.S.C. § 1332 Diversity-Fraud Jury Demanded By: None

A Call for Justice

Speaking from his base on Swissx Island off the coast of Antigua & Barbuda, David remains steadfast in his mission to expose corruption and restore justice. “This is not just a fight for my own rights,” David stated. “It’s a battle to uphold the principles of justice and to ensure that the legal system is not hijacked by corrupt entities.”

David’s commitment to combating corruption is matched by his dedication to sustainable energy solutions. His company, Swissx, is at the forefront of developing biofuel alternatives, including the groundbreaking SB100, which has positioned Antigua as the world’s first green harbor.

As the legal battle unfolds, David’s fight against the Tom Girardi Syndicate serves as a powerful example of standing up against corruption and advocating for systemic change. This case has captured the public and media’s attention, highlighting the urgent need for integrity and transparency within the legal system.

Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles

Jane Doe vs. Alkiviades David, et al. Case No.: 20STCV37498 Assigned to the Honorable Christopher Liu, Presiding Department: LM 2 Trial Date: Unknown

Filed Objections: July 5, 2024