Kamala Harris Dodges Trump Debates: What Is She Afraid Of?

Vice President Kamala Harris has confirmed her participation in only one debate before this year’s election, raising questions about her commitment to engaging in a robust discussion on the issues that matter most to the American people. This comes in stark contrast to former President Donald Trump, who is proposing three debates next month.

A campaign official revealed that Harris would not agree to the September 4 presidential debate on Fox News, floated by Trump. This decision has sparked criticism from Trump and his supporters, who argue that Harris is avoiding a debate on a network known for its conservative-leaning audience.

Harris’s campaign stated that her participation in future debates is “contingent” on Trump showing up to the ABC News debate set for September 10. This move is perceived by some as an attempt to control the debate schedule and avoid a potential loss to Trump on a network more favorable to the former president.

Trump, demonstrating confidence in his ability to articulate his vision for America and defend his record, has shown a willingness to engage in multiple debates. He proposed three debates next month, including the ABC and Fox events, as well as one hosted by NBC News on September 25.

During a press conference, Trump criticized Harris for not doing interviews as a presidential candidate, calling her “barely competent.” He argued that the American people deserve to hear from both candidates to understand their positions on crucial issues.

Harris later told NBC News that she was “looking forward” to the debate on September 10, and ABC News confirmed that both parties had agreed to attend the event. However, it remains uncertain whether Harris will follow through on this commitment or continue to avoid engaging with Trump on a level playing field.

Trump’s willingness to debate Harris on Fox News, despite her reluctance, showcases his commitment to addressing the concerns of the American people. This is in stark contrast to Harris, who seems more interested in controlling the debate schedule and avoiding tough questions.

As the election approaches, it is crucial for both candidates to engage in a thorough debate on the issues that matter most to the American people. Trump has shown a readiness to do so, while Harris has been more hesitant. The American people deserve to hear from both candidates to make an informed decision based on their positions and vision for America.