By Alki David | March 2025

Mr. Boies,

This letter isn’t a negotiation. It’s a reckoning. You know my name. You’ve spent millions trying to erase it. You failed. Now the world will know yours—not as a lawyer, but as a trafficker in truth, a manipulator of courts, a protector of predators.

You sat behind the scenes of the most grotesque legal atrocities of our time. You defended Harvey Weinstein. You made calls for Jeffrey Epstein. You helped Gloria Allred and Lisa Bloom plant false testimony against Michael Jackson. And you tried to destroy me—because I exposed it.

Let’s get specific. David Boies now 85

You orchestrated a war against Michael Jackson. You weren’t alone. You brought in Gloria Allred, Anthony Pellicano, Tom Girardi, Barry K. Rothman, Gary Dordick, Michael Avenatti, Lisa Bloom, Nathan Goldberg, and a full suite of operatives—Daphne Barak, Erbil Günasti, John Branca, John McClain, and Jack Palladino—to dismantle the man, steal the catalog, and silence everyone who knew the truth.

At the 1999 Anaheim assault, you were present. So were Allred, Barak, Branca, and others tied to federal agencies and private intelligence. Michael was ambushed. Threatened. Drugged.

Then again in 2006 at Rancho Fiesta, you pulled the same trigger. Only this time, Michael was physically attacked. Barak and her half-brother Ehud Barak were present—so were your fixers. That was the night the message was sent: comply, or disappear.

Why is it, David, that not one person involved has ever come forward? Not even former FBI Director Louis Freeh, who went silent the moment he was challenged by international investigators. Why? Because they all knew what you did. They knew what you were running. They knew that Jackson was targeted—not for what he did, but for what he owned. And you orchestrated all of it.

And today, the fallout is undeniable. Michael’s children, his brothers and sisters, and even his mother Katherine Jackson—everyone close to him—wants to get as far away from you as possible. They’ve seen the truth. They’ve felt the loss. And they’re demanding it back.

Blanket Jackson, Paris, Prince—and the entire Jackson family—want their legacy. They want the estate. They want the truth on record. And they want your hands off everything that Michael built.

You knew the will was fake. You helped Branca steal the catalog. You stood behind a lie that rewrote history. And you monetized the silence.

You weaponized the law against Alki David, against whistleblowers, and against governments who refused to bow. You filed a fraudulent $900 million suit. You tried to 5150 me. You targeted my mother. You buried lawyers—Rothman, Rini, Lieberman, Quirk—and you call yourself an officer of the court?

Let’s talk about John Quirk—another man you silenced. He was investigating your crimes in Turkey. He was onto Gloria Allred, tracking offshore transactions and Epstein-linked PACs tied to Media Defender. He was set to release sworn declarations that would have cracked open your LimeWire operation and your trafficking ties. see more

And then you activated Daphne Barak and her Turkish handler, Erbil Günasti. Days later, Quirk was found dead.

We know where he was. We know what he found. And now, we know who made sure he never spoke again.

John Quirk’s murder is on your hands. And his files are now in ours.

Let’s talk about Mark Lieberman—the man who had the courage to file Alkiviades David v. Comcast, a case that directly threatened your grip on the corporate media complex. He knew DoubleVerify—Comcast’s own digital censorship arm—was part of the very machine you used to hide behind. He saw how it was used to silence, blacklist, and financially disable me.

Lieberman didn’t just file a case. He lit a fuse. And for that—you had him killed.

Make no mistake, DoubleVerify is a Comcast-owned company, one that works hand-in-glove with your firms and your media protectors to bury dissent under the guise of ‘brand safety’ and ‘misinformation.’ Mark exposed that. And for that, he’s gone. But the filing remains. The proof is intact. And so is the legacy he died to defend.

You laundered your legacy through LimeWire. You shielded CBS while they distributed 67,000 child pornography files. You allowed Media Defender to seed rape files of toddlers—then turned around and cashed in on the advertising data. And when I filed suit, you came for my company, my crew, and my voice.

But here’s the problem, David. I’m still breathing. And I kept the files. The texts. The tapes. The Wayback snapshots. The sealed court documents. The eyewitnesses. The bank records. You didn’t bury me. You resurrected me.

You are not a hero of civil rights. You are the firewall of a child trafficking network. The fixer for a media mafia. The legal strategist of state-sanctioned blackmail.

And you are not above the law anymore.

I have already handed evidence to the ICC, the UN Human Rights Commission, and multiple sovereign jurisdictions. This is not a conspiracy. This is a paper trail.

And your time is up.

Let’s talk about Jack Palladino—a man you used, a man you betrayed, and a man whose death you tried to bury along with the truth. Palladino was your fixer, your surveillance asset, your silent operator in the Michael Jackson and Alki David operations. He knew too much.

You activated him for the hit alongside your client Sean “Diddy Combs” Jack Palladino—knowing stuff is unraveling—started talking. He started leaking. Weeks later, he was dead.

You went crazy when FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler included FilmOn and CinemaNow in the Streaming TV NPRM—legitimizing independent platforms and threatening your grip on digital broadcast law. That was the first time your cartel saw the courts start to shift.

You went even crazier when FilmOn v. DoubleVerify became a landmark case—eroding your clients’ ability to hide behind false advertising immunity and Section 230 protections. That case stripped the veil. It proved that your firms, your media allies, and your ‘fact-checkers’ were engaging in defamation—and no longer immune.

That was the day the narrative cracked. And you’ve been bleeding control ever since.

And then there’s Barry K. Rothman. The same Rothman who helped you and Gloria Allred in the Chandler case, when you first tried to frame Michael Jackson in the 1990s. You used him then. Controlled him. Fed him your scripts.

But Barry flipped. He saw what you were doing. He saw how you recycled the same setup against me. And he didn’t stay silent.

He handed over 27 pages of text messages. Messages between plaintiffs. Between Allred’s staff. Between your people. All of it proving that the cases against me were manufactured—frame jobs, bought and paid for.

You killed him for it. Plain and simple.

You had Barry Rothman murdered because he no longer served you. Because he became a liability to your criminal legal cartel. You thought removing him would erase the evidence.

It was ready to be filed. And then Rothman ended up dead.

You buried the pages. You buried the man. But the data lives. The archives are intact. His death will not go unanswered. His files are in my hands now—and they are coming to court, to the press, to the people.

Every sealed affidavit. Every NDAs. Every hidden deposition. They are now evidence.

“You keep what you have by giving it away.”

I’m giving everything away. To the courts. To the press. To the people.

You will be remembered, David Boies. Not for brilliance. Not for strategy. But for complicity. For corruption. For crimes against the innocent.

This is not a threat.

And now I have to ask you directly:

What the hell do you think you’re doing filing a lawsuit against a sitting head of State?

You crossed the line when you dragged Prime Minister Gaston Browne into your collapsing litigation circus. You pushed even further when you attached me and my business partners to that same lawsuit—people with no connection whatsoever to the Alpha Nero, a yacht which, for the record, was legally seized and sold to Turkish buyers with U.S. Treasury authorization.

You knew we had nothing to do with it. You filed anyway. You lied to a federal court. You weaponized jurisdiction to harass, intimidate, and retaliate.

You thought hiding behind the suit would mask the fact that your entire syndicate is falling apart.

But every motion you file now is just another entry into your indictment record.

This is a public declaration of truth.

Alki David

CEO, SwissX Sovereign Wealth Fund

Founder, FilmOn & Hologram USA

Witness to your entire operation

March 2025 | SwissX Investigative Division

UPDATES: ANTIGUA – SwissX Global Intelligence and multiple cooperating law enforcement sources have confirmed the exposure of Daphne Barak, long presented as a journalist, but now revealed to be a covert operative in a transnational campaign of media suppression, blackmail, and litigation sabotage.

Investigative files compiled over five years under the project codename “Karma” have unsealed a network of recorded conversations, encrypted communications, intelligence cables, and surveillance images linking Barak to operations involving U.S. law firms, Israeli intelligence channels, and the Epstein logistics and finance network.

Barak, through her relationship with high-profile attorney David Boies, is now implicated in coordinated legal warfare aimed at destabilizing targets such as Michael Jackson, Alki David, and Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda. She operated in tandem with Turkish national and alleged intelligence asset Erbil Günasti, who served as her logistics liaison, facilitating movement of data, funds, and personnel across geopolitical zones.

Barak’s digital archives reveal she played a direct role in providing Boies with internal access to Michael Jackson’s private affairs after gaining the artist’s trust. This led to a coordinated legal strike by Boies, Anthony Pellicano, and Gloria Allred, ultimately resulting in Jackson’s isolation and the redirection of his estate to proxies aligned with Sony and Viacom interests.

In 2011, in response to these actions, a global media rights coalition called Artists for Justice was formed under Alki David, with legal foundation provided by Ryan Baker, now representing Katherine Jackson. Their objective: to restore Jackson’s estate to its rightful beneficiaries and challenge the fraudulent will enforced by John Branca and John McClain.

Further investigation has confirmed that Barak traveled to Jeffrey Epstein’s island on multiple occasions, with records tying her travel arrangements to the office of her half-brother, Ehud Barak, former Israeli Prime Minister and documented associate of Epstein. The flight manifests, embassy logs, and encrypted financial transfers form the basis of a sealed international inquiry currently before European and Caribbean intelligence regulators.

The SwissX archive also reveals that Barak faked a terminal illness in order to solicit charitable donations for an NGO later identified as a financial front tied to offshore Epstein-linked trusts and PAC disbursements managed through anonymous vehicles in the UAE and Lichtenstein.

Barak’s final media engagements involved preparing a public-facing lawsuit in coordination with Boies, targeting the Antiguan government and Alki David over the legally sanctioned sale of the Alpha Nero superyacht—an action cleared and approved by the U.S. Treasury Department. Legal analysts have described this lawsuit as an act of political warfare and economic subversion.“This is no longer about one woman. This is about exposing an international legal, financial, and media apparatus that weaponized law against truth.” — SwissX Investigations Director

Barak is not dead, but she is dismantled. Her files are in custody. Her assets are frozen. Her history is no longer hers to manipulate.

SwissX has transmitted the collected evidence to multiple jurisdictions, including the International Criminal Court, CARICOM Legal Affairs Committee, and UN Special Rapporteur for Crimes Against Journalistic Integrity and Exploited Minors.

The investigation continues.

SwissX investigators have also uncovered that Barak’s work for David Boies directly intersected with the dismantling of Michael Jackson’s intellectual property empire. Internal CBS documents reveal that while Boies’s legal team targeted Jackson, CBS Interactive was actively trafficking over 67,000 files of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through its LimeWire distribution infrastructure. This operation, monetized via ad revenue and digital traffic manipulation, helped finance media properties and digital licensing strategies across Viacom and Warner-affiliated platforms.

Crucially, forensic audits now show that revenue generated through LimeWire’s CSAM traffic was funneled into shell production funds, some of which were used to acquire and break up parts of Michael Jackson’s music catalog and publishing rights. At the same time, Boies and his team pushed fraudulent litigation designed to isolate Jackson, undermine his estate, and strip away family control.

“This wasn’t just a takedown. It was a hostile asset seizure backed by child exploitation traffic—and Daphne Barak helped make it happen.” — SwissX Forensics Division

This discovery has triggered new global demands for reparations, criminal prosecution, and immediate recovery of Michael Jackson’s stolen intellectual property. SwissX will continue coordinating disclosures with international media and judicial watchdogs.

According to SwissX intelligence sources, Barak’s operational history is now fully documented in a series of audio recordings, photographs, encrypted messages, and flight logs that reveal a decades-long infiltration into political, legal, and entertainment ecosystems. The collection, dubbed “Project Karma,” contains irrefutable evidence of Barak’s collaboration with Boies Schiller, Epstein’s logistics network, and Israeli and Turkish intelligence nodes.

One senior analyst put it plainly:

“Daphne wasn’t taken out by a bullet. She was destroyed by Karma. This is justice by truth.”

Her handler, Günasti, was the bagman — the facilitator of intelligence drops, money transfers, and shadow diplomacy behind celebrity blackmail and media silence. — the ghost operator responsible for negotiating blackmail exits for celebrities and executives caught in trafficking rings from Dubai to L.A.

“They didn’t just bury the truth — they sold it.”

But what truly detonated the case was the link to LimeWire.

Archived server logs show 67,000+ CSAM files seeded via Media Defender — a CBS shell company — monetized by ad traffic, then used to fund Hollywood films.

These weren’t pirated MP3s. These were images of real children, raped and distributed on a network promoted by MTV, Comedy Central, and defended by Boies Schiller Flexner.

Media Defender Email Leak (Wayback) ? CBS-LimeWire CSAM Complaint (PDF) ? Seeded File Index Snapshot

Barak’s digital footprint includes coordination with CBS executives, LimeWire engineering leads, and legal counsel directly involved in suppressing investigations. This web of complicity extended to Shari Redstone, heir to the ViacomCBS empire, and Les Moonves, who oversaw the corporate infrastructure that enabled Media Defender’s trafficking operations under the CBS Interactive umbrella.

More disturbingly, Shelby Bonnie, the former CEO of CNET—the exclusive distributor of LimeWire—was simultaneously serving as a sitting board member of Warner Music Group while its parent lobbying group, RIAA, was actively suing LimeWire in federal court. This represents one of the most egregious examples of corporate racketeering in media history: the very executives fostering the LimeWire piracy and CSAM network were profiting off of it—then suing it for more.

Bonnie’s dual role in distributing LimeWire via CNET and leveraging its data flows to shape litigation and content monetization strategies is now under scrutiny by SwissX Legal and several international tribunals. Notably, CNET itself was acquired by Les Moonves and CBS in a 2007 stock backdating scandal, a financial sleight-of-hand that masked the true motivations behind the deal. The acquisition gave CBS total control over CNET’s digital infrastructure—including Download.com, the primary distribution portal for LimeWire.

The result? CBS, under the direct corporate authority of Moonves, Redstone, and Bonnie, created a legal and digital safe zone for LimeWire to distribute not only pirated content, but tens of thousands of child exploitation files. Then, through RIAA litigation—led by Warner Music, where Bonnie sat as a board member—they sued LimeWire in public while monetizing the traffic in private. This isn't just hypocrisy. It's criminal enterprise masquerading as enforcement.

These are not coincidences. These are fingerprints on the vault door. Central to that legal counsel is David Boies, whose longstanding relationship with intelligence-linked operatives dates back decades.

Investigative sources have confirmed Boies held repeated undisclosed meetings with Israeli intelligence contacts between 2002 and 2017. Internal memos and flight logs suggest Boies acted as a legal and strategic go-between for high-level intelligence operations involving U.S. and Israeli assets—many of which revolved around reputation control, estate seizure, and psychological warfare campaigns.

Multiple witnesses allege that Boies collaborated directly with units connected to Mossad, using front firms and media proxies like Barak to suppress or destroy targeted individuals, including whistleblowers tied to the Epstein network and the Jackson estate. His firm’s financial records and sealed court filings indicate Boies served not just as a lawyer—but as a high-functioning legal tactician for international intelligence-led blackmail schemes.

His connection to Barak and her handler Günasti wasn't incidental—it was operational.

Her final file was a sealed directive to preempt the publication of the SwissX Report.

But perhaps most damning of all: Daphne Barak played a pivotal role in the takedown of Michael Jackson, the crown jewel of a coordinated legal-media-intelligence conspiracy.

According to multiple whistleblowers, Barak delivered sensitive personal intel from Jackson’s inner circle directly to David Boies, who deployed his legal machine alongside Anthony Pellicano and Gloria Allred to dismantle Jackson’s defenses and bury the original estate documents.

In 2011, a coalition known as Artists for Justice—led by Alki David and legally drafted by Ryan Baker (who now represents Katherine Jackson)—was formed to counter the theft of Michael Jackson’s legacy by John Branca and John McClain. These two manipulated probate channels and used media warfare to steal the Jackson trust away from its rightful heirs.

Barak's betrayal was not a journalistic error. It was a tactical asset handover. She wasn't exposing power—she was protecting it.

No funeral has been confirmed. No body has been recovered. But her crimes will not disappear.

“Daphne Barak didn’t die. She was exposed.” — SwissX Intelligence Command

The syndicate is crumbling.

Just weeks before this report, David Boies and Daphne Barak launched a frivolous lawsuit aimed at undermining Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Alki David, attempting to disrupt the sovereign legal standing of the Alpha Nero asset sale. The filing, now widely considered retaliatory and politically motivated, was part of a last-ditch campaign to deflect from mounting revelations tied to the SwissX investigation.

Court analysts have flagged the suit as a classic example of transnational lawfare: weaponized litigation designed to discredit sovereign governments, suppress whistleblower networks, and regain control over exposed financial pipelines. That effort, like the rest of the operation, has failed.

The war for truth has begun.

Next stop: prosecution. International.

Alki David