RFK Jr. Doubles Down on Deep State Warnings, Blasts FDA as Captured by Industry

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is pulling no punches when it comes to calling out what he describes as entrenched corruption within America’s regulatory agencies—and he’s backing up President Trump’s long-standing warnings about the Deep State.

In a recent closed-door meeting with FDA staff and new Commissioner Marty Makary, Kennedy acknowledged what many Americans have suspected for years: the Deep State isn’t a conspiracy—it’s real.

According to a leaked transcript obtained by Politico, Kennedy told agency officials that the shadowy influence on government doesn’t just come from familiar villains like George Soros or Bill Gates, but from a deeply embedded network of unelected bureaucrats and corporate interests who quietly control federal policy behind the scenes.

Kennedy pointed specifically to the FDA’s “Generally Recognized as Safe” (GRAS) system, calling it a dangerous loophole that allows food companies to sidestep full safety evaluations for new ingredients. In March, he ordered a full review of GRAS, saying the public deserves transparency and real oversight—not rubber-stamped approvals benefiting big corporations.

He didn’t stop there. According to NBC News, Kennedy said this kind of industry capture isn’t limited to the FDA—“every agency” has been compromised.

Throughout the 2024 campaign, Kennedy made his views on the bureaucracy clear, even warning FDA employees just days before the election to “preserve your records and pack your bags” if they were part of what he called a “corrupt system.”

Now, with Trump back in the White House and Kennedy at HHS, they’re not just talking about draining the swamp—they’re starting with the agencies that were supposed to protect the public, but instead protected profits.