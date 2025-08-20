Diddy Attorney Mark Geragos Caught In $213 Million Michael Jackson Estate Extortion Plot

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attorney Mark Geragos, has found himself in yet another extortion scandal. This time Mark Geragos is being accused of orchestrating a $213 million extortion plot, with alleged New Jersey mobster Frank Cascio. Cascio is being sued in Los Angeles Superior Court by the Michael Jackson Company, and co-executors John Branca and John McClain.

The lawsuit accuses Frank Cascio, aided by Diddy attorney Mark Geragos, and several other unidentified associates, of a “civil extortion scheme.”

Diddy’s Criminal Attorneys Involved in Multiple Extortion Plots

Mark Geragos has been embroiled in a seemingly never ending parade of crimes. Just this past month, a jury found that Mark Geragos had helped Michael Avenatti try and extort Nike for millions of dollars.

Previously, Mark Geragos has been the target of several State Bar of California probes, including one for fraud in 2022, over his involvement in stealing millions of dollars from Armenian genocide victims.

Mark Geragos’ law firm partner, Ben Meiseles and his father Kenny Meiseles (also Diddy’s attorney until resigning in 2024), were named in several alleged criminal acts of their own.

On May 18, 2018 Jonathan Oddi went on a shooting spree at Trump National Doral Miami Hotel. Oddi was arrested, and his interrogation video set off alarm bells with authorities investigating Diddy.

Former Diddy sex worker Jonathan Oddi, told authorities that Diddy used his private jet to traffic cocaine, and that Diddy’s attorneys, Mark Geragos and Ben Meiseles, were involved in paying him off to keep him quiet.

Among the allegations were that Diddy used video blackmail against Oddi and others to control them.

Prior to becoming a law firm partner with Mark Geragos, Ben Meiseles worked as Diddy’s assistant. His father, music attorney Kenny Meiseles, is accused of threatening Bad Boy Entertainment executive, Kirk Burrowes with a baseball bat in 1999, in order to force him to sign over his 25% ownership share in the company.

Mark Geragos’ Law License



Mark Geragos is currently a licensed attorney in California, bar license #108325. Anyone with information regarding any ethical violations or criminal violations, is able to contact appropriate law enforcement, and submit a complaint with The State Bar of California.

