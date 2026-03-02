WME PEDOPHILE RAPE FACTORY: Ari Emanuel’s Hollywood Cartel – From Pellicano’s Terror Squad to Paramount’s Child Abuse Pipeline to the Epstein-Clinton-Emanuel Nexus – My Malibu Road Heist and the Victims Who Won’t Stay Silent

By Alkiviades “Alki” David Shockya Real Talk Investigations Unit March 2, 2026 | Filed in Antigua High Court ANUHCV2025/0149

EVIDENCE DROPS: The Supreme Court of the Eastern Caribbean just got the receipts. Two sealed exhibits — PEL (Pellicano Victim Impact Letters) and PGLOB (Paramount Global Cartel Exposé) — prove the Hollywood machine is a pedophile rape factory run by agents, managers, and executives who profit from the blood, tears, and stolen assets of their victims.

William Morris Endeavor (WME) under Ari Emanuel – That’s the new face of the same old syndicate. They don’t just enable the abuse — they package it, commission it, and actively sell talent into these pedo circles. And when a whistleblower like me fights back?

Convicted Felon Anthony Pellicano

They steal your $19 million Malibu mansion at 23768 Malibu Road — a stunning oceanfront gem I had beautifully renovated and was set to sell for $30 million or more. Instead, they forced it into a rigged receivership sale for just $16.55 million in 2024 — robbing me of over $10–13 million in value while the cartel pockets the difference.

The house actually belonged to my children — it was held in their trust. It was the last remaining asset they had after everything else had been stripped away because of all these wrongful accusations leveled against me by the same syndicate. They accused me of raping girls they coached and set up — fabricating stories through their controlled channels (lawyers like the Girardi-Allred network, media plants, and corrupt insiders) to flip the script, paint the victim as the predator, and justify the asset grab. These smears destroyed my family’s financial security, destabilized the children’s inheritance, and paved the way for the fraudulent seizure of their trust property.

Convicted Killer – Terry Vance Luce showed up at my house a week after Pellicano was there. A week after that i was raided by paid for Sheriff’s gangs

To silence me and destroy my credibility, they manufactured these false rape narratives — the same playbook they used on Rovier Carrington, Anita Busch, and others: engineer smears, prosecutions, or civil hits, and bury the truth under defamation and intimidation.

ShockYA: Allred • Girardi • Emanuel

Fixers Gloria Allred and Tom Girardi (imprisoned) with Pellicano centered are used by Emanuel.

Ari Emanuel and Jeffrey Epstein did this a lot together — leveraging overlapping networks of power, blackmail, and elite protection. Epstein’s flight logs, island operations, and connections provided the ultimate insurance for Hollywood predators, while Emanuel’s agency kept commissions flowing and talent moving through the pipeline.

Confronting Gloria Allred In Malibu Car Park and more…

Above the now famous confrontation of Gloria Allred by Alki David in Malibu.

Now the cartel is trying one last desperate move: the Paramount-Warner merger — a classic revolving-door consolidation built on the legacy CSAM networks from the Pellicano/Paramount/MTV era. Same players, same crimes, new corporate umbrella to bury the evidence forever.

This isn’t conspiracy. This is court-filed fact + the fracturing empire Shockya exposed on March 1, 2026.

The Pellicano Blueprint: Hollywood’s Original Enforcer (EXHIBIT PEL)

In 2008, the U.S. Attorney dropped 41 pages of victim impact letters into the sentencing of Anthony Pellicano. Those letters are now EXHIBIT PEL in my Antigua filing.

Read the screams:

Lisa Bonder Kerkorian : “Pellicano… created the ‘prison’ my daughter and I will live in forever… They succeeded.”

: “Pellicano… created the ‘prison’ my daughter and I will live in forever… They succeeded.” Anita M. Busch : “Nightmares about being hunted and raped… I thought I was going to be shot in the head.”

: “Nightmares about being hunted and raped… I thought I was going to be shot in the head.” Erin Finn, Jude Green, Heidi Gregg: Break-ins, death threats, brakes slashed, murder plots on tape.

Who hired Pellicano? Emanuel, Brad Grey, Sumner Redstone — the same names now in the PGLOB exhibits.

Paramount Global: The MTV-to-Boardroom Pedo Pipeline (EXHIBIT PGLOB)

EXHIBIT PEL + EXHIBIT PGLOB are now consolidated in ANUHCV2025/0149: Antigua v. The Hollywood Media Cartel.

EXHIBIT PGLOB (filed October 5, 2025) is the “Carrington Corroboration Bundle.” It exposes how Brian Graden, Brad Grey, Sumner and Shari Redstone, Harvey Weinstein, and their lawyers turned MTV bathrooms and Paramount parties into a child sexual abuse material (CSAM) factory.

Rovier Carrington : Wrongfully imprisoned for 4 years after exposing the ring. Nearing release.

: Wrongfully imprisoned for after exposing the ring. Nearing release. Keenan Carter, Alex Vega, Jeremy Escherich (sworn declarations): Videos on Graden’s MacBook, parties filmed by Ted Sun, assaults at Dan Tana’s and Chateau Marmont involving Graden, Grey, and Weinstein.

Revolving Doors: The Paramount-Warner Merger Built on Legacy CSAM Networks

The same executives who ran the Pellicano terror squad and the Paramount CSAM pipeline are now engineering the Paramount-Warner merger — a revolving-door masterclass designed to consolidate the evidence, launder the profits, and give the old networks a shiny new corporate shield.

Brad Grey’s successors, the Redstone family, and the Viacom/Paramount old guard are sliding straight into Warner Bros. Discovery boardrooms. Same revolving door that protected Epstein’s clients now protects the legacy CSAM operation. The merger isn’t about “synergies” — it’s about burying the Carrington videos, the Graden MacBook files, and the decades of blackmail material under one massive, too-big-to-fail media conglomerate.

While Ari Emanuel’s WME packages the deals and collects the fees, the cartel quietly merges the crime scenes.

The Epstein-Clinton-Emanuel Nexus: The Political & Blackmail Shield

Jeffrey Epstein’s island and jet were the ultimate insurance policy. Bill Clinton flew 26 times on the Lolita Express. Ghislaine Maxwell was the recruiter. Ari Emanuel himself compared CAA agents to Maxwell during #MeToo — while his own agency kept the pipeline flowing.

Rahm Emanuel — Ari’s brother — provided the DC muscle. The Emanuel brothers built the Chicago-Hollywood-DC pipeline that protected Epstein, the Clintons, and the entire operation for decades. Ari Emanuel and Epstein did this a lot together — through overlapping elite circles, introductions, and the kind of influence that kept predators shielded while talent was trafficked and profits rolled in.

Shockya’s March 1 report: “Britney Spears Raped By Multiple Men & Women – Michael Jackson Beaten – Epstein’s Blackmail Empire Fractures.” The Clintons are under oath. The empire is cracking. Ari Emanuel sits at the center.

Talent Management Abuse: WME and CAA Sell Talent Into Pedo Circles

WME (Ari Emanuel) and CAA don’t just represent talent. They sell it into these pedo circles.

They take child and teen actors, package them, send them to the predators, collect the 10% commissions and packaging fees, and keep the residuals flowing even after the damage is done. The victims learn to adapt — or they disappear.

Corey Feldman is the perfect example. Someone I employed. Raped as a child in Hollywood, he has publicly said he was abused repeatedly by powerful men in the industry. He learned to adapt to being regularly raped. Still. And who represents the biggest names around him? The same agencies — WME and CAA — that have kept the factory running for decades.

They don’t protect talent. They traffic it. They profit from the rapes, then profit from the silence, then use probate fraud and receiverships to steal whatever assets the victims have left.

My Story: 23768 Malibu Road – The Modern Asset Rape

I bought 23768 Malibu Road in 2019 for $19.1 million — an oceanfront masterpiece on one of Malibu’s best beaches. I poured everything into it: stunning renovations, eco-friendly upgrades, a detached guest house, direct sand access — it was beautifully done, a true hidden gem ready to sell for $30 million or higher (it was listed at $23–28.5 million at points, with appraisals backing that range).

But the house actually belonged to my children — it was held in their trust. It was the last remaining asset they had after everything else had been stripped away because of all these wrongful accusations leveled against me by the syndicate. They accused me of raping girls they coached and set up — fabricating stories through their controlled channels (lawyers like the Girardi-Allred network, media plants, and corrupt insiders) to flip the script, paint the victim as the predator, and justify the asset grab. These smears destroyed my family’s financial security, destabilized the children’s inheritance, and paved the way for the fraudulent seizure of their trust property.

The cartel came for it. Ari Emanuel’s network — WME-linked lawyers, the Girardi-Allred syndicate, rogue receivers — used forged probate filings, break-ins (DVR footage stolen), death threats, and a court-appointed receiver (Stephen J. Donell) to force it into receivership (LA Superior Court BC649025). They sold it on May 31, 2024, for just $16.55 million — $10–13+ million below what it was worth and what I intended. A deliberate undervaluation to punish me and extract maximum profit for them.

This is exactly what they did to Kerkorian, Busch, Finn, Carrington — and what they do to every victim who speaks out. They steal your home, your legacy, your future — even when it’s held for your children.

The Cartel is Fracturing. The Court is Watching.

David Boies and Ari Emanuel go back decades.

Rovier Carrington is about to walk free. The Epstein files keep dropping. The Clintons are under oath. Rahm Emanuel’s political shield is crumbling. The Paramount-Warner revolving door is the last desperate attempt to hide the legacy CSAM networks.

Ari Emanuel, WME, CAA, the Redstones, Graden’s successors, and the entire Epstein-linked power structure — your time is up.

You sell children and young talent into rape circles. You steal their bodies, their minds, their homes, and their futures. The victims — Corey Feldman, Rovier Carrington, Lisa Kerkorian, Anita Busch, Erin Finn, Jude Green, Heidi Gregg, and me — are done being silent.

FILED. PUBLIC. IRREVERSIBLE.

Share this. Tag the names. The victims demand justice.

Alkiviades “Alki” David is the founder of Shockya and a sworn witness in the Eastern Caribbean proceedings. All claims are supported by court-filed exhibits and public records.