New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival Spring 2020 Bringing Genre Fans Together in Atlantic City

The New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival is scaring the life out of movie fans, as the genre convention is taking over the Atlantic City boardwalk later this month, just in time for the spring 2020 season! The convention and film festival’s goal is for audiences to see amazing horror movies in the indie scene, while also having the opportunity to mingle with big names in the genre. Fans can also participate in Q&A sessions, see vendors from around the horror scene and watch the latest features that will surely frighten them to death.

Filmmaker Ryan Scott Weber and Comic Book Men producer-pop culturist Rob Bruce formed the New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival, which will also include photo ops and signings with genre celebrities, movie awards, vendors, cosplay and a trivia contest. This year’s guests include ‘Halloween’ franchise star, Danielle Harris; ‘The Boondock Saints’ and ‘Saw’ actor, Sean Patrick Flanery; ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre‘ series actor, Andrew Bryniarski; the ‘Terrifier’ franchise cast and crew; and ‘Saved by the Bell’ star, Dustin Diamond.

The New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival was launched in 2017, after Weber attended other horror cons and film festivals. He wanted to put his own spin on the culture, so he asked Asbury Comic Con founder, Rob Bruce to join him on his journey and add his years of experience to the event.

The New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival team is made up of professionals in the horror field and past convention creators. It serves as both an industry insider’s networking event and a chance for fans of the genre to get together, meet some of the creative talents in the field and generally spend a weekend celebrating all things scary.

ShockYa is excited to be attending this spring’s New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival as press, after attending the event last fall! For more information on the convention, including the schedule and how to purchase tickets, visit its official website, as well as its Eventbrite, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages. The convention will be held March 2-29 at the Showboat Atlantic City, and tickets range from $30-$75 for single and three-day passes.