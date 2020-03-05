Greg James Meets with Sport Relief Heroes in BBC One Broadcast

Putting themselves through physical and emotional barriers to reach the finish line is a powerful motivator for many people to not only transform their own lives, but also inspire the world, for many people. That’s certainly the case for many celebrities, who often put themselves to the test to raise money for such charities as Sport Relief. The organization brings together the worlds of sport and entertainment to raise money to help vulnerable people in both the UK and the world’s poorest countries.

Presenter Greg James is helping spread the world on the charity’s goal on the BBC One program, ‘Sport Relief Heroes.’ On the show, James meets with several celebrities, including Eddie Izzard, David Walliams and Zoe Ball. The episode looks at the stars’ extraordinary fundraising efforts, which have helped raised millions of dollars over the years to help change lives around the world

‘Greg James’ Sport Relief Heroes’ is set to air on the BBC One channel tomorrow on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK). The show will be streamed at 5:35-6:35pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

