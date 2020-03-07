Scotland Battles France in 2020 Six Nations Rugby Match

France is determined to continue its perfect start in this year’s rugby championship, when its team battles the team from Scotland at BT Murrayfield. English broadcaster John Inverdale is set to host the coverage, with Andrew Cotter, Chris Paterson and Brian Moore providing commentary on the game, during the BBC One broadcast, ‘Six Nations: Scotland v France.’

France is on course to win its first Grand Slam in a decade, after it won all three of its matches this year. But it faces tough competition from the Scotland team, which is boosted by a victory over Italy in Rome in Round 3.

‘Six Nations: Scotland v France’ is set to air on the BBC One channel tomorrow, March 8, on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK). The show will be streamed at from 10:30am-1:30pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.