Gold Dust Exclusive Clip Follows David Wall and David Waysocki Going Their Separate Ways

Sometimes listening to their magic dust is the only way for people to survive in dire circumstances. That’s certainly the case for David Wall and David Wysocki’s respective characters of Fink and Moses in the new adventure comedy, ‘Gold Dust.’ In honor of the film’s upcoming release on DVD and Digital on April 7 from High Octane Pictures, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the movie.

In the clip, Moses and Fink are taking a journey through the desert. Fink asks his friend to stop driving their motorbike, in order to tell him that they need to split up. Moses initially objects to his companion’s plan, as he thinks it’s bad luck. When Fink suggests that they meet back up in town, Moses insists that he’s not going back, at least not until he finds actress Maggie Hough’s character of Maggie, as that’s what his magic dust is telling him to do. Fink is then able to encourage Moses to leave, and the duo promise to find each other again.

‘Gold Dust’ was written and directed by Wall. Besides the filmmaker, Wysocki and Hough, the western comedy also stars Darin Brooks (‘The Bold & The Beautiful’), Chris Romano (‘How I Met Your Mother’), Derek Severson and Garrett Marchbank. The movie’s behind-the-scenes talent includes acclaimed visual effects producer Richard J. Cook, Grammy-award winning musician Cage The Elephant and Romano as a producer.