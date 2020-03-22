The Travel Show Explores the Impact the Global Coronavirus Pandemic

Visiting different societies can be one of the most thrilling adventures a person can take-unless that experience literally puts their life in danger. That’s certainly the case for people in modern culture who enjoy traveling, but must contend with the changing landscape of tourism in the new age of the Coronavirus. The BBC News television docuseries, ‘The Travel Show,’ is hoping to help ease the current state of fear many people now have surrounding touring different countries.

That exploration will be featured on the upcoming episode of ‘The Travel Show,’ which is set to air today from 9:30am-10am, 4:30pm-5pm and 10:30pm-11am on the BBC News channel on Filmon TV. On the episode, the series’ presenters looks at the impact the global Coronavirus pandemic has had on the world of tourism, including a look at consumer rights in the event of cancelled or abandoned holidays.

BBC News is a 24-hour news and information channel that features the most up-to-date news, interviews, business reports, sports results and weather. The channel also airs the best of the BBC’s award-winning current affairs, documentary and lifestyle programming. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.