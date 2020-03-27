Miranda Hart Contends with Embarrassing Situations on BBC One Sitcom Miranda

It doesn’t matter what Miranda attempts in life, whether it’s dating or finding success in her career, she always seems to fall flat, both literally and figuratively. The British television sitcom, ‘Miranda,’ chronicles the difficulties that the socially inept title character regularly gets herself into, as she requently finds herself in awkward situations.

The TV show was written by and stars comedian Miranda Hart. ‘Miranda’ was developed from Hart’s semi-autobiographical 2008 BBC Radio 2 comedy, ‘Miranda Hart’s Joke Shop.’

‘Miranda’ is currently being broadcast on BBC One’s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK). The second episode of Series 3 is set to stream on Filmon this afternoon at 4-4:30pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time. In today’s episode, Penny (Patricia Hodge) embarrasses Miranda (Hart) by running for local councillor with Tilly (Sally Phillips) as her wingman. Gary (Tom Ellis) and Miranda each look for a date for Stevie’s (Sarah Hadland) birthday party.

