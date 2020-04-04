Actress Tiffani Fest Wants to Make a Horror Film in For Jennifer Exclusive Clip

Actress Tiffani Fest is determined to make a horror movie, no matter what seeming obstacles may be standing in her way. In honor of the performer’s new sequel, ‘For Jennifer,’ ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the meta-thriller, which is now available On Demand from JB Films.

The comedy was written and directed by Jody Barton. In addition to Fest, the movie also stars Dominique Swain, Felissa Rose, Lanett Tachel, Rich Finley and Nick Kekeris.

‘For Jennifer’ is set after a surprise horror themed birthday party, when the title character gets a scare that leads to an accident. Jennifer is a horror blogger and huge horror movie fan. Her friends, to cheer her up after the accident, decide they could make a movie. They collect their GoPro cameras and phones and begin to shoot.

Soon, the discoveries of other low budget horror films similar to theirs begin to intersect with their own movie. This sends Jennifer on a journey to understand where these other “Jennifer” films came from. The journey leads to a discovery about the films she could never have imagined, and she realizes her participation has put her life, and the lives of her friends, in real danger. A danger they have to endure, whether by choice or not, if they want to make a good horror movie.