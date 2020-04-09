Actor Michael Roddy Raids a California Cannabis Farm in Green Rush Exclusive Clip

A new and surprising light on the different sides of the marijuana business is being shed this month, with the upcoming release of the new crime thriller, ‘Green Rush.’ Inspired by actual events, viewers can now witness a shocking story that rocked the cannabis community when it was initially revealed.

Lionsgate is set to distribute the movie on Digital and On Demand this Tuesday, April 14, for an SRP of $9.99 for SD, $9.99 for HD and $12.99 for UHD. ‘Green Rush’ will also be available on DVD at Redbox. The DVD will include such special features as Behind the Scenes of ‘Green Rush;’ Interview with Writer/Actor/Co-Producer Paul Telfer; Interview with Actor/Producer Misha Crosby; and Filmmaker’s Commentary.

In honor of ‘Green Rush’s home release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘I Told You We’re Having a Party.’ The clip follows Sheriff Garber (Michael Roddy) as he enters the home of a family of marijuana growers. He searches the house for the growers, who fight back against the intrusion.

‘Green Rush’ was produced by MMA fighter and Hall of Fame inductee, Urijah Faber. The gritty heist thriller was written by actor-co-producer, Paul Telfer, and directed by Gerard Roxburgh. In addition to Telfer and Roddy, the film also stars Kriss Dozal (TV’s ‘The Hill,’ ‘Halloween Hell’), Mike Foy (TV’s ‘The Rookie,’ ‘Backstrom,’ and ‘NCIS’), Declan Michael Laird (TV’s ‘Big Dogs,’ ‘The Other Night’ and ‘What Happens at Night’) and Misha Crosby (TV’s ‘American Horror Story’ and ‘The Lying Game’).

Lionsgate has released the following synopsis for ‘Green Rush’:

This chilling, white-knuckle thriller, inspired by actual events, unfolds in the wilds of California, now a lawless free-for-all, thanks to legalized cannabis. Rob (Foy), his pregnant lover Maria (Dozal), and his brother Caleb (Laird) are struggling to make a profit from their marijuana farm. But soon, an angry worker turns against them and joins forces with sadistic criminal Ticker (Telfer) to steal the farm’s hidden supply of cash. When the three are held hostage and forced to submit to Ticker’s cruel games, their survival will take courage, smarts—and blood.