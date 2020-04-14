Connect with us

NEWS

The Travel Show Team Investigates the New Reality of Tourism

Visiting different societies can be one of the most thrilling adventures a person can take. Unfortunately, during this doubtful time of the global pandemic associated with Coronavirus and COVID-19, the future of tourism is uncertain. That ambivalence is highlighted on the BBC News docuseries, ‘The Travel Show.’

As the world becomes used to closed borders and cities in lockdown, ‘The Travel Show’ team investigate what this new reality means for the future of tourism on the upcoming episode of the series. The episode is set to air tonight, from 8:30-9pm, on the BBC News channel on Filmon TV.

BBC News is a 24-hour news and information channel that features the most up-to-date news, interviews, business reports, sports results and weather. The channel also airs the best of the BBC’s award-winning current affairs, documentary and lifestyle programming. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

