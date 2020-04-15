Actress Elisabeth Wabitsch is Set to Party Hard, Die Young in DVD Giveaway

Graduation is one of life’s major reasons to celebrate with friends. But the upcoming horror film, ‘Party Hard Die Young,’ showcases how even the most good-natured parties can end up becoming deadly. The dangerous social gathering is set to be unveiled on VOD, Digital HD, DVD (for an SRP OF $27.97) and Blu-ray (for an SPR of $15.95) this Tuesday, April 21, courtesy of RLJE Films.

‘Party Hard Die Young’ was written by Robert Buchschwenter (‘The Fatherless’) and Karin Lomot (‘CopStories’), and directed by Dominik Hartl (‘Beautiful Girl’). The thriller stars stars Elisabeth Wabitsch (‘Seventeen’), Michael Glantschnig (‘Spectre’), Valerie Huber (‘Klassentreffen 1.0’) and Ferdinand Seebacher (‘Die Bergretter’).

RLJE Films has released the following synopsis for ‘Party Hard Die Young’:

Sun, sand and all-night dancing at a beautiful island resort is the perfect graduation celebration for a group of young friends who are looking for one last taste of freedom before they go their separate ways. But the dancing and drinking comes to a halt when people start disappearing, and a masked murderer sends the ominous message that this party will be their last. With escape to the mainland suddenly cut off and the body count rising, a wild weekend turns into a desperate and bloody nightmare of survival.