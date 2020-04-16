Connect with us

Tom Hardy to Read Children’s Bedtime Stories on BBC TV Channel CBeebies

Tom Hardy is set to appear on the BBC show, ‘CBeebies Bedtime Stories.’

BAFTA Award-winning actor, Tom Hardy is set to take over bedtime story duty for children around the world later this month. The April 2020 “Tom Week” comes after the performer previously appeared on the BBC children TV channel, CBeebies, in its ‘Bedtime Stories’ slot in 2016 to positive fanfare. Hardy’s previous reading recordings garnered a million views on the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

During this spring’s edition, the Oscar-nominated actor is set to read ‘Hug Me’ by Simone Ciraolo; ‘Under The Same Sky’ by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston; ‘There’s A Tiger In The Garden’ by Lizzy Stewart; ‘Don’t Worry, Little Crab’ by Chris Haughton; ‘The Problem With Problems’ by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks; plus one more story that has yet to be announced. The readings were filmed in Hardy’s garden, and some readings will also feature his pet French bulldog, Blue.

‘CBeebies Bedtime Stories’ airs every weeknight at 6:50 p. local time (1:50 pm ET), and is also available on the iPlayer streaming service. Hardy’s episodes of the show will be broadcast the week of April 27, including on the BBC CBeebies channel on Filmon TV. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

