FilmOn TV Offering 30 Free Days of Streaming During the Coronavirus Quarantine

FilmOn TV will be available for free for 30 days, so that audiences around the world can have access to news and entertainment programs during the current Coronavirus quarantine. FilmOn TV Networks CEO Alki David made the announcement this weekend, and also noted that over 600 news, sports and entertainment channels, and thousands of film and television titles, can be accessed in dozens of languages.

The streaming platform is available as an Android and iOS app, and through its website online. The channels featured on FilmOn TV air classic and modern movies from such diverse genres as Westerns, mystery, action, Broadway musicals, comedy and horror; vintage and current television shows that are dedicated to food and wine, car racing and animation; music videos; and news and sports programming from around the world, including Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin America, the UK and the rest of Europe, and the Middle East..

“We serve more content to more people around the world than any other platform,” said David. “Now we’re making FilmOn free during lockdown to help people stay informed and entertained.”

FilmOn TV, which has millions of subscribers around the world, was founded by David in 2006. It has served as the pioneer in streaming television that helped bring in the current cord cutting era. It also emphasizes the value in allowing consumers to watch what they want, where they want.

Customers can watch all of FilmOn TV’s channels at its official website. Users can gain access to the streaming service’s 30 free days of streaming by entering code 30DAYSFREE at its website.