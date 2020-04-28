Tom Brook is Talking Movies on BBC News Broadcast

Connect with us

Journalist Tom Brook presents all the latest news and reviews from the US cinema scene on ‘Talking Movies.’

Watching, and discussing, films, is one of the best ways for people to break away reality for a few hours, and fully immerse themselves in true entertainment. That escape into cinema is even more prevalent now during the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Modern and classic movies are therefore being analyzed on the news program, ‘Talking Movies.’

The show is hosted by Tom Brook, a New York-based journalist who primarily works for BBC News. He’s mainly seen on ‘BBC World News,’ and has also been the main presenter of ‘Talking Movies,’ the broadcaster’s flagship cinema show, since it was launched in February 1999.

The next episode of ‘Talking Movies’ is set to air tonight, from 8:30-9pm, on the BBC News channel on Filmon TV. In a special edition of the series, Brook and his team report from home with stories on New York’s Tribeca Film Festival, which in the midst of the pandemic has gone virtual.

BBC News is a 24-hour news and information channel that features the most up-to-date news, interviews, business reports, sports results and weather. The channel also airs the best of the BBC’s award-winning current affairs, documentary and lifestyle programming. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

