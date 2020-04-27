AMC’s Shudder to Surprise Release Acclaimed Indigenous Zombie Thriller Blood Quantum Tomorrow, April 28

AMC’s horror streaming platform, Shudder is set to surprise release its newest original film, the acclaimed Indigenous zombie thriller, ‘Blood Quantum.’ The Canadian movie will be unveiled tomorrow, April 28 at midnight in the US, UK and Ireland, as a tentpole of Shudder’s “Halfway to Halloween Month” programming. The surprise distribution of the timely feature comes after it served as the opening night movie of the Toronto International Film Festival‘s 2019 Midnight Madness program.

‘Blood Quantum’ was written, directed, edited and composed by First Nations filmmaker, Jeff Barnaby, who frequently paints a stark and scathing portrait of post-colonial Indigenous life and culture in his work. He also regularly casts from within the Indigenous community; his new drama, which is set on the Mi’gmaq reserve, stars Michael Greyeyes (‘True Detective,’ ‘Fear the Walking Dead’), Forrest Goodluck (‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post,’ ‘The Revenant’), Kiowa Gordon (‘The Twilight Saga’), Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (‘The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open’), Olivia Scriven (‘Degrassi: Next Class’ and ‘The Next Generation’), Brandon Oakes (‘Rhymes For Young Ghouls’) and Gary Farmer (‘Dead Man,’ ‘Jimmy P’).

Shudder has distributed the following synopsis for ‘Blood Quantum,’ which is presented in both English and Mi’gmaq:

The dead are coming back to life outside the isolated Mi’gmaq reserve of Red Crow, except for its Indigenous inhabitants, who are immune to the zombie plague. Traylor (Greyeyes), the tribal sheriff, must protect his son’s pregnant girlfriend, apocalyptic refugees and reserve riffraff from the hordes of walking white corpses.