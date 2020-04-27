IFC Midnight Sets Release Date for Filmmaker Natalie Erika James’ Horror Movie Relic

IFC Midnight is set to release its new horror movie, ‘Relic,’ on July 10 in theaters, On Demand and Digital. The drama’s official distribution comes after it had its World Premiere at last year’s Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim.

The sci-fi-fantasy movie marks the directorial feature film debut of Natalie Erika James, who also co-wrote the script with Christian White. ‘Relic’ was produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, and executive produced by ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ helmers, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. The drama stars Emily Mortimer, Bella Heathcote and Robyn Nevin.

IFC Midnight has released the following synopsis for ‘Relic’:

When elderly mother Edna (Nevin) inexplicably vanishes, her daughter Kay (Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Heathcote) rush to their family’s decaying country home, finding clues of her increasing dementia scattered around the house in her absence. After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay’s concern that her mother seems unwilling or unable to say where she’s been clashes with Sam’s unabashed enthusiasm to have her grandma back.

As Edna’s behavior turns increasingly volatile, both begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her. All three generations of women are brought together through trauma and a powerful sense of strength and loyalty to face the ultimate fear together.