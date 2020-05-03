Watch Colin Firth Give The King’s Speech in BBC One Broadcast

Sometimes it takes the unlikeliest of allies to help people overcome both internal and external conflicts. That was certainly the case for the late King, George VI, who relied on help from Australian speech and language therapist, Lionel Logue, who successfully treated the British leader’s pronounced stammer during World War II.

The 2010 film, ‘The King’s Speech,’ was written by David Seidler, and directed by Tom Hooper. Colin Firth portrayed King George VI, and Geoffrey Rush played Logue. The acclaimed feature won multiple awards for its portrayal of the title character’s relationship with the speech therapist, including the Academy Award for Best Picture, Best Director for Hooper, Best Actor for Firth and Best Original Screenplay for Seidler.

The historical drama is set to air on the BBC One channel today on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available for free to viewers in the UK, and international viewers who have a paid subscription.) The biographical movie will be streamed from 5:35pm-7:25pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards.