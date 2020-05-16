Debate the Greatest Goals in Premier League History on Match of the Day

The last battle for glory in the Premier League, the top organization of English football, was scheduled to take place this month. On what would have been the concluding weekend of the 2019/20 league’s season, former professional footballers and current sports broadcasters, Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer, debate the ten greatest goals in Premier League history on a new episode of ‘Match of the Day.’

The football highlights and analysis program is being broadcast on the BBC One channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available for free to viewers in the UK, and international users who have a paid subscription.) The episode is set to air on Filmon tonight at 5:20-6pm local time. It can be streamed live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

Facebook Comments