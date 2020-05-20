Alun Lewis Sneaks Out of the Hospital to Spend Time with Linda Robson on Birds of a Feather

Two drastically different adult sisters are forced to learn how to live. and support each, together again after their husbands must atone for their crimes on the classic British sitcom, ‘Birds of a Feather.’ The BAFTA Award-nominate show has been critically acclaimed and loved by audiences throughout its entire run, in part because of its relatability. The series was celebrated when it originally aired on the BBC between 1989–1998, as well as when it was revived between 2014–2017 on ITV in the UK.

Repeats of 'Birds of a Feather' are now being broadcast on the Drama channel

The 11th episode from series 2, which is titled 'Love on the Run,' was written by Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, and directed by Charlie Hanson.

The story follows Darryl (Alun Lewis) as he’s sent to the hospital, and plans to escape for one night so he can spend with his wife, Tracey (Linda Robson). With the help of a nurse, the police guard on duty is drugged, and Darryl and Tracey go to a hotel. Meanwhile, Sharon (Pauline Quirke) is spending the night with Martin, an artist she recently met.

The following morning, the taxi Darryl and Tracey are in is stopped by the police, and the driver is arrested for drink-driving. Tracey rings Sharon, who then drives with Dorien (Lesley Joseph) to pick Darryl and Tracey up and take them back to the hospital.

