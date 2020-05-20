Connect with us

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Fights Off Attackers Amid Flight in Thriller7500

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Fights Off Attackers Amid Flight in Thriller7500

Published on

Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars in director Patrick Vollrath’s thriller, ‘7500.’

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is set to transform from an ordinary man into a celebrated international hero in his upcoming thriller, ‘7500.’ That transformation will be shown on screen when Amazon Studios releases the film on Prime Video on June 19.

‘7500’ was written and directed by Patrick Vollrath. In addition to Gordon-Levitt, the drama also stars Omid Memar, Murathan Muslu, Carlo Kitzlinger and Aylin Tezel.

Amazon Studios has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘7500’:

It looks like a routine day at work for Tobias (Gordon-Levitt), a soft-spoken young American co-pilot who’s working on a flight from Berlin to Paris. He initially runs through the preflight checklist with Michael (Kitzlinger), the pilot, and chats with Gökce (Tezel), his flight-attendant girlfriend. But shortly after takeoff, terrorists armed with makeshift knives suddenly storm the cockpit, and seriously wound Michael and slash Tobias’ arm.

Temporarily managing to fend off the attackers, a terrified Tobias contacts ground control to plan an emergency landing. But when the hijackers kill a passenger and threaten to murder more innocent people if he doesn’t let them back into the cockpit, this ordinary man faces an excruciating test.

