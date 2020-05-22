Connect with us

Ursula von Rydingsvard: Into Her Own Receives Virtual Theatrical Release

Ona, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, 2013. Von Rydingsvard in her Williamsburg studio on South 5th Street, surrounded by the cedar cast of Katul Katul, 2002.Von Rydingsvard working on the patina of Uroda, a monumental copper sculpture commissioned by Princeton University, 2015.

The intimate biopic of one of the few women in the world working in monumental sculpture, ‘Ursula von Rydingsvard: Into Her Own,’ is set to open in virtual theaters in major cities nationwide on Friday, June 5 by Icarus Films. The full city list of theatrical openings, which includes Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit and Philadelphia, can be viewed on the distributor’s official website.

‘Ursula von Rydingsvard: Into Her Own’ is an artistic biography of the title sculptor. Her work has been featured in the Venice Biennale, and is held in the collections of some of the world’s great museums, including New York’s Museum of Modern Art, the Art Institute of Chicago and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. But she may be best-known for her staggering, triumphant body of work in public spaces, which are painstakingly crafted with complex surfaces.

In the documentary, which was directed by Daniel Traub, viewers are brought behind the scenes of von Rydingsvard’s work, as she produces new work, including challenging commissions in copper and bronze. The movie also delves into the artist’s personal life, and how it has shaped her work.

Interviews with curators, patrons, family and fellow artists, including artist Sarah Sze and museum director Adam Weinberg, as well as the artist herself, are intertwined with studio visits and behind-the-scenes footage of von Rydingsvard’s mammoth creations being installed. The footage is combined to show how, through sheer talent and determination, she has become one of the world’s greatest artists.

For more information on ‘Ursula von Rydingsvard: Into Her Own,’ visit the biographical documentary’s official website.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

