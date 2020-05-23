Ellen DeGeneres is Finding Dory with Albert Brooks’ Help in BBC One Broadcast

Ellen DeGeneres is setting out to find her parents in the hit 2016 3D computer-animated film, ‘Finding Dory.’ The actress’ quest to reunite with her family in the comedy shows that while having the support of your friends is important, so is having the love from your family.

‘Finding Dory’ serves as the sequel to Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar’s’ 2003 Oscar-winning adventure movie, ‘Finding Nemo.’ Both installments of the popular series were directed by Andrew Stanton, who also co-wrote the scripts for both films with Victoria Strouse.

In ‘Finding Dory,’ the title adult regal blue tang fish, who suffers from short-term memory loss, suddenly remembers her parents, who she hasn’t seen since she was young. Her newly recalled memories inspire her to embark on a voyage across the ocean to find them, during which she’s accompanied by her friends, clownfish Marlin (Albert Brooks) and his son, Nemo (Hayden Rolence).

