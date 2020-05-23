Connect with us

Jamie Kennedy Imitates Matthew McConaughey in Exclusive Clip From Tubi TV Comedy Special, Stoopid Smart

NEWS

Jamie Kennedy Imitates Matthew McConaughey in Exclusive Clip From Tubi TV Comedy Special, Stoopid Smart

Published on

The poster for Jamie Kennedy’s Tubi TV comedy special, ‘Jamie Kennedy: Stoopid Smart.’

Modern American society is being roasted by one of the country’s funniest and most well-known comedians, Jamie Kennedy, in his upcoming comedy special, ‘Jamie Kennedy Stoopid Smart.’ The one-hour special is set to be exclusively streamed this Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, on the number one free streaming app, Tubi TV.

In honor of ‘Stoopid Smart’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the show, which is titled ‘Alright, Alright, Alright.’ The clip features Kennedy as he imitates Oscar-winning actor, Matthew McConaughey, and his famous catchphrase from his hit 1993 teen comedy, ‘Dazed and Confused.’

Kennedy, who’s known in part for his role as Randy in the ‘Scream’ film series, as well as his classic 2000s comedy movies, ‘Kickin’ It Old Skool’ and ‘Malibu’s Most Wanted,’ takes center stage in his new stand-up special. ‘Stoopid Smart’ features the actor’s hilarious jokes about life as an unmarried man, being recognized in an Olive Garden, Alexander Graham Bell’s thoughts on sexting and America’s most bizarre college majors.

‘Stoopid Smart’ was filmed at Orange County’s intimate Rec Room when the performer embarked on a nationwide headlining stand-up tour. Besides Tubi TV, the comedy special will also be available on Amazon, iTunes and Digital platforms next month.

“I love Tubi – they are truly the next big thing,” Kennedy said. “‘Kickin’ It Old Skool,’ ‘Malibu’s Most Wanted’ and a few of my specials have been doing awesome on the platform. Given the current state of streaming, it just seemed like an obvious play to make my new special available to stream for free!”

To coincide with ‘Stoopid Smart’s release and his 50th birthday on Monday, Kennedy will also participate in a CYA livestream, which begins at 7pm ET. CYA is an immersive social broadcast platform for shared real-time experiences. It lets content producers broadcast synchronized interactive and collaborative events to large-scale virtual audiences in real-time.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive Jamie Kennedy Stoopid Smart Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive Jamie Kennedy Stoopid Smart Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from Jamie Kennedy's comedy special, 'Jamie Kennedy Stoopid Smart,' which is titled 'Alright, Alright, Alright.'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top