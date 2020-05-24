Actress Susie Blake Celebrates Her Birthday on The Real Marigold Hotel Show

Celebrities are reliving their glory days in the British travel documentary series, ‘The Real Marigold Hotel.’ The television show, which is directed by Aparna Sanyal and broadcast on BBC One, derived its name from the hit 2012 British comedy-drama film, ‘The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.’ The BAFTA Award-nominated TV series follows famous celebrities as they travel around India and experience the country’s culture.

The critically acclaimed show is currently airing its 21st series on BBC One

Episode 3 of Series 4 of ‘The Real Marigold Hotel,’ follows English television and stage actress Susie Blake as she celebrates her birthday with the group. Meanwhile, English sports journalist Henry Blofeld gets a chance to revisit the cricket ground where he made his last overseas broadcast.

