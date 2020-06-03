Greg Davies Being Considered For a Promotion in Cuckoo BBC One Broadcast

Sometimes having an exuberantly loving attitude is the best way for people to lead their lives, especially during unexpected and harrowing times. That’s certainly the case for the Thompson family on the popular British sitcom, ‘Cuckoo.’

‘Cuckoo’ began airing in Britain on the BBC Three network in 2012, before repeats began to air on BBC One. The comedy series then began airing worldwide on Netflix in 2016.

The critically acclaimed show, which has been nominated for a BAFTA Award and a British Comedy Award, is currently airing its 21st series on the BBC One network on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available for free to viewers in the UK, and international users who have a paid subscription.) The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this morning at 5:45-6:15pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 5 of Series 2 of ‘Cuckoo,’ which is titled ‘Ken at Work,’ was written by Jon Foster, James Lamont, Robin French and Kieron Quirke, and directed by Ben Taylor. It shows that when the senior partner at Ken’s (Greg Davies) firm is set to retire, Ken becomes next in line to fill the soon-to-be open position. Meanwhile, Rachel and Ben (Esther Smith and Matt Lacey) try to spice up their sex lives.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.