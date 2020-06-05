Amanda Burton Investigates a Pregnant Woman’s Murder on Silent Witness

It takes a truly dedicated forensic pathology expert to be able to solve various crimes, even on scripted television show. That’s certainly the case with the long-running British crime drama series, ‘Silent Witness,’ which was created by Nigel McCrery, a former real-life Nottingham-based murder squad detective based.

‘Silent Witness,’ which is produced by the BBC, focuses on a team of forensic pathology experts and their investigations into various crimes. The group was led by the show’s protagonist, forensic pathologist Dr. Sam Ryan, who was played by Amanda Burton during the drama’s first eight seasons, between 1996-2004.

‘Silent Witness’ is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this tonight at 6:20-8:55pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The third episode from series 7, which is titled ‘Running on Empty,’ shows that when a sports agent is found dead, the police suspect suicide. However, Sam isn’t convinced of the ruling, as the post-mortem reveals that the victim, who was pregnant at the time of her death, may have been sexually assaulted. Matters are complicated further when a client that the sports agent was having an affair with is also found dead. Tests also seem to implicate her husband for the murder, despite his alibi. However, Sam is soon sidelined from the investigation after a disagreement with DI Jayne Hurst (Jaye Griffiths), and Harry’s (Tom Ward) efforts to determine the time of death prove unreliable.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.