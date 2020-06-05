Connect with us

Nicolas Fontaine and Brittany Drisdelle’s Killer Vacation Awaits in Aquaslash’s Trailer and Poster

Horror

Nicolas Fontaine and Brittany Drisdelle’s Killer Vacation Awaits in Aquaslash’s Trailer and Poster

Published on

The poster for writer-director Renaud Gauthier’s horror movie, ‘Aquaslash.’

A killer vacation awaits for a group of high school students in the new horror movie, ‘Aquaslash.’ in honor of the drama’s upcoming release on VOD and in Drive-In theaters on June 23, courtesy of Red Hound Films, the distributor has unveiled the new red band trailer and poster for the feature.

‘Aquaslash’ was written and directed by Renaud Gauthier, who brought the Canadian-American murder mystery thriller to last summer’s Fantasia Film Festival for its world premiere. The filmmaker returned to the Canadian festival after he originally premiered his debut feature, ‘Discopathe,’ there in 2013.

Gauthier’s upcoming 80’s throwback movie stars Nicolas Fontaine, Brittany Drisdelle, Nick Walker, Madeline Harvey, Paul Zinno, Chip Chuipka, Howard Rosenstein, Ryan Ali, Cameron Geller, Lanisa Dawn and Ivan Ossa. has released the following synopsis for ‘Aquaslash’:

High school is over for the students of Valley Hills, and they’re ending it with a huge weekend bash at Wet Valley, a reportedly haunted water park stuck in the ’80’s where they can party like there’s no tomorrow. There is also a competition with a cash prize for the fastest team to fly down the slides, but the teens are unprepared for a razor-sharp surprise, as someone plots to slice up the competition.

For more information on ‘Aquaslash,’ visit its page on Red Hound Films’ official website.

Summary
'Aquaslash's Official Red Band Trailer
Title
'Aquaslash's Official Red Band Trailer
Description

Red Hound Films has released the official red band trailer for writer-director Renaud Gauthier's horror movie, 'Aquaslash,' which stars Nicolas Fontaine and Brittany Drisdelle.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top