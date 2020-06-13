Kaniehtiio Horn Shocks Her Parents with News of Her Surprise Wedding in Tell Me I Love You Exclusive Clip

Kaniehtiio Horn is discovering love may not always be the number one priority in a marriage, as she surprises her parents with the news that she recently married her roommate in an impromptu wedding, in the new romantic comedy, ‘Tell Me I Love You.’ In honor of the movie now being available, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Millennial Wedding.’

The clip follows the actress’ character, Melanie, as she informs her parents that she recently married her roommate, Ben, who’s played by Sam Clark. She tries to insist to her parents that she and Ben truly love each other, and the ceremony was spiritual. However, that declaration proves to be untrue, as her conversation with them is intercut with flashbacks to the wedding, during which the guests were partying on the beach.

‘Tell Me I Love You’ is now available on VOD and DVD, and is also being shown in special virtual screening events with Q&As, courtesy of Vision Films. The comedy was written, directed and produced by Fiona Mackenzie. In addition to Horn and Clark, the movie also stars Paulina Cerrilla, Renee Morrison (‘Divergent’), Jamie Luner (‘Melrose Place’), Al Sapienza (‘Jack Ryan’) and former O-Town band member, Ashley Angel Parker (‘Hairspray’). The feature is also noteworthy for incorporating original music and LGBTQ themes into the story.

Vision Films has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Tell Me I Love You’:

Ally, Ben and Melanie are best friends, music graduates and bandmates who are living together in Malibu. With fame at their fingertips and a desperate need for cash to finish their album, the trio devise an outrageous plan to get married and inherit a large sum of money, all the while attempting to keep it a secret from their extended family. To complicate things even more, an old flame is sparked and a new lover enters the scene, which sends the trio on a journey of self discovery, which is bound together by friendship.