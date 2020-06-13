Chris Pine and India Eisley Are Drawn Into a Web of Secrets on I Am the Night Drama Broadcast

A young woman has made a discovery that will lead her to question everything she thought she knew in her life. The secrets of her past are unveiled in the limited television series, ‘I Am the Night.’

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins helmed two episodes of the six-part show, which premiered last year on TNT. ‘I Am the Night’ stars Chris Pine, India Eisley, Jefferson Mays, Golden Brooks, Yul Vazquez, Leland Orser, Dylan Smith, Justin Cornwell, Jay Paulson and Connie Nielsen.

Written by Sam Sheridan and inspired by true events, ‘I Am the Night’ tells the gripping story of Fauna Hodel (Eisley), a teenage girl who was given away at birth, and grows up outside of Reno, Nevada. Fauna lives more-or-less comfortably with the mysteries of her origin, until one day she makes a discovery that leads her to question everything.

As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets of her past, she meets a ruined reporter, Jay Singletary (Pine), who’s haunted by the case that undid him. Together they follow a sinister trail that draws them to an infamous Los Angeles gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel (Mays), a man who’s involved in some of Hollywood’s darkest debauchery, and possibly, its most infamous unsolved crime.

Repeats of the series are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The first episode to air on Filmon can be streamed today at 8m-9pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time. The pilot episode of ‘I Am the Night’ follows Fauna and Jay as they find themselves drawn into a web of secrets revolving around 1940s Los Angeles’ most infamous cold case.

