Amanda Burton Investigates a Drive-by Shooting on Silent Witness

It takes a truly dedicated forensic pathology expert to be able to solve various crimes, even on scripted television show. That’s certainly the case with the long-running British crime drama series, ‘Silent Witness,’ which was created by Nigel McCrery, a former real-life Nottingham-based murder squad detective based.

‘Silent Witness,’ which is produced by the BBC, focuses on a team of forensic pathology experts and their investigations into various crimes. The group was led by the show’s protagonist, forensic pathologist Dr. Sam Ryan, who was played by Amanda Burton during the drama’s first eight seasons, between 1996-2004.

The second episode from series 9 is titled ‘Choices.’ It follows the team as its called to the scene of a drive-by shooting, where they are joined by detectives from Operation Trident who are investigating a turf war between drug gangs. The case proves less clear-cut than expected when evidence emerges that someone returned fire. With a second shoot-out imminent, the team face a race against time to track down the elusive gunsmith before he can arm both factions for the confrontation.

