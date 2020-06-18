Shobu Kapoor Pays Adam Woodya Back in More Ways Than One on Classic EastEnders

Local residents and their families are going about their daily lives on the British soap opera, ‘EastEnders.’ Set in Albert Square in the East End of London in the fictional borough of Walford, the BAFTA Award-winning drama is currently airing classic episodes on the Drama network.

Classic episodes of the critically acclaimed show are being broadcast on the network’s channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed tonight at 8:40-9:15am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time. Today’s showing of classic ‘EastEnders,’ episode 13 of season 11, follows Phil (Steve McFadden) as he loses his rag, while Grant ( Ross Kemp) loses his motor, and Gita (Shobu Kapoor) pays Ian (Adam Woodya) back in more ways than one.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.