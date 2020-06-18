Connect with us

Shobu Kapoor Pays Adam Woodya Back in More Ways Than One on Classic EastEnders

NEWS

Shobu Kapoor Pays Adam Woodya Back in More Ways Than One on Classic EastEnders

Published on

An episode from the British soap opera, ‘EastEnders.’

Local residents and their families are going about their daily lives on the British soap opera, ‘EastEnders.’ Set in Albert Square in the East End of London in the fictional borough of Walford, the BAFTA Award-winning drama is currently airing classic episodes on the Drama network.

Classic episodes of the critically acclaimed show are being broadcast on the network’s channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed tonight at 8:40-9:15am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time. Today’s showing of classic ‘EastEnders,’ episode 13 of season 11, follows Phil (Steve McFadden) as he loses his rag, while Grant ( Ross Kemp) loses his motor, and Gita (Shobu Kapoor) pays Ian (Adam Woodya) back in more ways than one.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top