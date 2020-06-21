Your browser does not support iframes.

Sometimes we all need a night out, but life really is imitating art now. Just like the cast of @YouShouldHaveLeft, there’s no escape for the public from their homes, and nothing in this seems right during quarantine…except for @moviesonrow8, that is!

We have teamed up with @moviesonrow8 to watch the Home Premiere of @YouShouldHaveLeft. This Universal Pictures and Blumhouse psychological thriller starts with @KevinBacon noticing small details that are wrong with his vacation house before realizing he’s trapped in the beautiful haunted mansion. At least he’s got @AmandaSeyfried to be stuck with!

What distinguishes ROW8 from other movie services (like Amazon or AppleTV) is that ROW8’s movies are typically a little cheaper, and the streaming service always offer a Movie Guarantee. If viewers don’t like the film they watch, they can stop it and trade it for any other of equal value within the first half hour of viewing. @YouShouldHaveLeft can be rented on ROW8 in HD for $18.49 here.

The drama was written and directed by David Koepp, who based the script on the 2017 novel of the same name by Daniel Kehlmann. In addition to Bacon and Seyfried, the supernatural horror movie also stars Avery Essex. The feature was produced in part by Jason Blum, the founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions, and Bacon.

The following synopsis for ‘You Should Have Left‘ has been unveiled:

Theo Conroy (Bacon) is a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Seyfried), is shredding at the seams. Their relationship has been negatively affected by her secretiveness, his jealousy and the shadow of his past.

In an effort to repair their marriage, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their six-year-old daughter, Ella (Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat soon turns into a nightmare when Theo’s grasp on reality begins to unravel. He suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other.