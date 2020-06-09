Connect with us

The House Finds You in You Should Have Left Trailer and Poster

Universal Pictures has released the official poster for writer-director David Koepp’s horror-mystery-thriller film, ‘You Should Have Left,’ which stars Kevin Baco and Amanda Seyfried.

Kevin Bacon is desperately fighting to save his family from a seemingly beautiful home that’s actually refusing to let them leave. The family’s initially restful vacation home in an isolated area of the world is becoming increasingly more sinister in the newly released official trailer and poster for the upcoming psychological thriller, ‘You Should Have Left.’

Blumhouse Productions‘ latest horror-mystery film is set to be distributed On Demand on Friday, June 19 by Universal Pictures. The drama was written and directed by David Koepp, who based the script on the 2017 novel of the same name by Daniel Kehlmann. In addition to Bacon, the movie also stars Amanda Seyfried and Avery Essex. The feature was produced in part by Jason Blum, the founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions, and Bacon.

The following synopsis for ‘You Should Have Left’ has been unveiled by Universal Pictures:

Theo Conroy (Bacon) is a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Seyfried), is shredding at the seams. Their relationship has been negatively affected by her secretiveness, his jealousy and the shadow of his past.

In an effort to repair their marriage, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their six-year-old daughter, Ella (Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat soon turns into a nightmare when Theo’s grasp on reality begins to unravel. He suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other.

For more information on ‘You Should Have Left,’ visit its official website, as well as its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

