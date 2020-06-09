Bill & Ted Face the Music Teaser Trailer and Official Teaser Poster Released

The title characters must now face the music on Bill and Ted Day in their upcoming sci-fi film. In honor of their latest journey, the new official teaser trailer and teaser from the anticipated third film in the ‘Bill & Ted’ franchise, ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music,’ has been released by its distributor, Orion Pictures.

‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ was written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who also penned the scripts for the first two installments in the series, ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ and ‘Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.’ The franchise’s second sequel was directed by Dean Parisot, and executive produced by Steven Soderbergh. The comedy features the series’ returning stars, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, as well as Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

Orion Pictures will release ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ in theaters on August 21, 2020. The distributor has unveiled the following synopsis for the movie:

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

