Actor Eddie Baroo Stalks His Human Prey in The Marshes DVD Giveaway

Sometimes the most terrifying predator to humans isn’t a dominating animal that’s innocently searching for food, but instead another person who’s deliberately hunting their prey. That’s certainly the case in the upcoming horror-thriller, ‘The Marshes.’ The calculated, deadly hunt and fight for prey will be brought to life when Shudder and RLJE Films release the drama on VOD, Digital HD, DVD (for an SRP OF $27.97) and Blu-ray (for an SPR of $15.95) next Tuesday, June 16.

The horror movie stars Dafna Kronental (’41,’ ‘The Menkoff Method’), Mathew Cooper (‘Burning Kiss,’ ‘Janet King’), Sam Delich (‘Home and Away,’ ‘Mr Inbetween’) and Eddie Baroo (‘Son of a Gun,’ ‘Australia’). Roger Scott made his feature film directorial and screenwriting debut with the drama.

RLJE Films has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘The Marshes’:

When a group of young microbiologists-Pria (Kronental), Ben (Cooper) and Will (Delich)-head deep into the Australian wilderness to test water samples, they inadvertently enter the domain of a mysterious local, Swagman (Baroo). As they travel through the marshes, he stalks their every move, as he’s determined to kill anyone who enters his land.