Simon Evans Tries to Convince David Tennant and Michael Sheen to Trust Them on Staged

The current Covid-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on everyone’s professional lives, even such esteemed actors as Michael Sheen and David Tennant. The struggle to maintain public interest in the well-known British performers’ West End play, which was previously scheduled to run during the quarantine, is highlighted in the new comedy show, ‘Staged.’ With the help of the play’s director, who’s determined not to let the opportunity pass him by, the actors must fight back against a multitude of oppositions, including distractions, boredom, home-schooling and their own egos, in order for the play to go on.

The television series is currently airing on BBC One's channel on Filmon TV.

Episode 5 of Series 1 of ‘Staged,’ which is titled ‘Ulysses,’ was written and directed by Simon Evans, and contains some strong language. It follows Simon (Evans) as he brings in an old friend to try to convince David and Michael to put their faith in him. In Georgia’s (Georgia Tennant) absence, David finishes a draft of his screenplay.

