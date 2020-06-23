Kimberley Datnow Tries to Comfort Alice Carroll Johnson In Daddy Issues Exclusive Clip

One of the signs of being a supportive friend is encouraging and caring for others during mutual times of need. That’s certainly the case for actresses Kimberley Datnow and Alice Carroll Johnson’s best friend characters in the new comedy, ‘Daddy Issues.’ In honor of Gravitas Ventures releasing the movie today On Demand, ShockYa is exclusively premiering a new clip from the feature.

The clip follows Datnow’s protagonist, Henrietta, as she gets into a ride share with her date. She’s surprised to see that Johnson’s character, Alice, is driving the car, as Alice was previously working at an L.A. talent agency. Alice admits to her friend that she secretly quit her job, as she wasn’t completely satisfied with her work duties there, and is struggling to find her rightful place in life.

‘Daddy Issues‘ was co-written and directed by Laura Holliday. In addition to Datnow, who also executive produced the film, and Johnson, the comedy stars Tanner Rittenhouse and Francis Lloyd Corby.

Gravitas Ventures has released the following synopsis for ‘Daddy Issues’:

When her emotionally distant father dies and leaves her his company, a 20-something, hapless stand-up comic must move from London to Los Angeles to take over the family business. In the process, she must try to win her father’s approval, even after his death.

For more information on ‘Daddy Issues,’ visit its official website, as well as its Instagram page.