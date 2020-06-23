Connect with us

Kimberley Datnow Tries to Comfort Alice Carroll Johnson In Daddy Issues Exclusive Clip

MOVIES

Kimberley Datnow Tries to Comfort Alice Carroll Johnson In Daddy Issues Exclusive Clip

Published on

Co-writer-actress-executive producer Kimberley Datnow appears in an exclusive clip from co-writer-director Laura Holliday’s comedy, ‘Daddy Issues.’

One of the signs of being a supportive friend is encouraging and caring for others during mutual times of need. That’s certainly the case for actresses Kimberley Datnow and Alice Carroll Johnson’s best friend characters in the new comedy, ‘Daddy Issues.’ In honor of Gravitas Ventures releasing the movie today On Demand, ShockYa is exclusively premiering a new clip from the feature.

The clip follows Datnow’s protagonist, Henrietta, as she gets into a ride share with her date. She’s surprised to see that Johnson’s character, Alice, is driving the car, as Alice was previously working at an L.A. talent agency. Alice admits to her friend that she secretly quit her job, as she wasn’t completely satisfied with her work duties there, and is struggling to find her rightful place in life.

Daddy Issues‘ was co-written and directed by Laura Holliday. In addition to Datnow, who also executive produced the film, and Johnson, the comedy stars Tanner Rittenhouse and Francis Lloyd Corby.

Gravitas Ventures has released the following synopsis for ‘Daddy Issues’:

When her emotionally distant father dies and leaves her his company, a 20-something, hapless stand-up comic must move from London to Los Angeles to take over the family business. In the process, she must try to win her father’s approval, even after his death.

For more information on ‘Daddy Issues,’ visit its official website, as well as its Instagram page.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive Daddy Issues Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive Daddy Issues Clip
Description

ShockYa is exclusively premiering a clip from co-writer-director Laura Holliday's comedy, 'Daddy Issues,' which features actresses Kimberley Datnow and Alice Carroll Johnson.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top