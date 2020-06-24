Connect with us

Swayde McGaughey Asks Tom Sizemore For Help in The Runners Exclusive Clip

Swayde McGaughey Asks Tom Sizemore For Help in The Runners Exclusive Clip

Tom Sizemore stars in directors Joey Loomis and Micah Lyons’ action thriller, ‘The Runners.’

Sometimes it takes a life-threatening tragedy to make people realize who they can depend on. That’s certainly the case for several of the young characters in the new action thriller, ‘The Runners,’ whose story is being compared to the plot in the hit trilogy, ‘Taken.’ ‘The Runners,’ which follows a man as he hunts down the sex trafficking ring that kidnapped his sister, is set to be distributed on July 14 on DVD, Digital and VOD by Uncork’d Entertainment.

In honor of the film’s upcoming release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. In the video, a young man, Michael (Swayde McGaughey), approaches his local pastor, Gene (Tom Sizemore), and asks if the clergyman if he can help him, as he can’t go to the police with his situation. Michael then reveals that his friend, Ryan (Micah Lyons), is determined to pursue the men who kidnapped his younger sister, Zoe (Netty Leach), and needs support in doing so.

‘The Runners’ was written by Lyons, who also served as a co-director with fellow actor, Joey Loomis. The drama also stars Neal McCoy, Glenn Morshower and Jason Peter Kennedy.

Uncork’d Entertainment has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘The Runners’:

After losing their parents in a car accident, Ryan must raise his rebellious teenage sister, Zoe. One night, Zoe sneaks out to a party and is abducted by a charming older boy who intends to sell her to the cartel for human trafficking. Now, Ryan and his best friend have just hours to track them down and save her before she is sold and dragged across the Mexican border, never to be seen again.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

