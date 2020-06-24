Swayde McGaughey Asks Tom Sizemore For Help in The Runners Exclusive Clip

Sometimes it takes a life-threatening tragedy to make people realize who they can depend on. That’s certainly the case for several of the young characters in the new action thriller, ‘The Runners,’ whose story is being compared to the plot in the hit trilogy, ‘Taken.’ ‘The Runners,’ which follows a man as he hunts down the sex trafficking ring that kidnapped his sister, is set to be distributed on July 14 on DVD, Digital and VOD by Uncork’d Entertainment.

In honor of the film’s upcoming release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. In the video, a young man, Michael (Swayde McGaughey), approaches his local pastor, Gene (Tom Sizemore), and asks if the clergyman if he can help him, as he can’t go to the police with his situation. Michael then reveals that his friend, Ryan (Micah Lyons), is determined to pursue the men who kidnapped his younger sister, Zoe (Netty Leach), and needs support in doing so.

‘The Runners’ was written by Lyons, who also served as a co-director with fellow actor, Joey Loomis. The drama also stars Neal McCoy, Glenn Morshower and Jason Peter Kennedy.

Uncork’d Entertainment has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘The Runners’:

After losing their parents in a car accident, Ryan must raise his rebellious teenage sister, Zoe. One night, Zoe sneaks out to a party and is abducted by a charming older boy who intends to sell her to the cartel for human trafficking. Now, Ryan and his best friend have just hours to track them down and save her before she is sold and dragged across the Mexican border, never to be seen again.