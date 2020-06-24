Connect with us

Terror Arises When a Meteor Descends on an Arizona Town in Battlefield 2025 Exclusive Clip

A scene from director Joseph Mbah’s sci-fi-thriller, ‘Battlefield 2025.’

An eclectic group of residents in a small Arizona town will be united in a surprising way, when a meteor strikes above their neighborhood. Their unexpected union is showcased in the upcoming sci-fi film, ‘Battlefield 2025,’ which is set to be distributed on VOD and On Demand on July 7 by Uncork’d Entertainment. In honor of the drama’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the movie.

‘Battlefield 2025’ was written by Robert Conway and Joseph Mbah, who also served as the director. The thriller stars Jose Rosete, Anna Harr, Dustin Leighton, Caleb Thomas, Alaina Laethem, Adam Michael Gold and Titus Covington.

Uncork’d Entertainment has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Battlefield 2025’:

Weekend campers, an escaped convict, young lovers and a police officer experience a night of terror when a hostile visitor from another world descends on a small Arizona town.

