Connect with us

Get to Know the History of Showgirls in You Don’t Nomi DVD Giveaway

DVD NEWS

Get to Know the History of Showgirls in You Don’t Nomi DVD Giveaway

Published on

The DVD cover for director Jeffrey McHale’s documentary, ‘You Don’t Nomi.’

Sometimes it can take years of perspective to fully realize and embrace the true value of a film. That’s certainly the case for the the erotic drama, ‘Showgirls,’ which marked the transition of former teen actress, Elizabeth Berkley, into adult roles. The acclaimed documentary, ‘You Don’t Nomi,’ explores the complicated afterlife of 1995’s biggest movie flop, a quarter century after its theatrical release.

RLJE Films will distribute the documentary on DVD and Blu-ray next Tuesday, July 21. The movie will be available on DVD for an SRP of $27.97, and on Blu-ray for an SRP of $28.97.

In honor of ‘You Don’t Nomi’s home release, ShockYa is offering two lucky winners a DVD of the film. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘You Don’t Nomi’ DVD giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Tuesday, July 21, the day of the documentary’s release, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On July 21, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

‘You Don’t Nomi’ marks the screenwriting and directorial debut of Jeffrey McHale. It features Adam Nayman (‘Vice Guide to Film’), April Kidwell (‘I, Nomi;) and Peaches Christ (‘Milk’). The movie features a chorus of film critics and fervent devotees who explore the complicated afterlife of ‘Showgirls,’ from disastrous release to cult adoration and extraordinary redemption.

Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes
Brand Name
RLJE Films
Product Name
You Don't Nomi
Price
USD DVD SRP: $27.97; and Blu-ray SRP: $28.97

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top