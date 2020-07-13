Get to Know the History of Showgirls in You Don’t Nomi DVD Giveaway

Sometimes it can take years of perspective to fully realize and embrace the true value of a film. That’s certainly the case for the the erotic drama, ‘Showgirls,’ which marked the transition of former teen actress, Elizabeth Berkley, into adult roles. The acclaimed documentary, ‘You Don’t Nomi,’ explores the complicated afterlife of 1995’s biggest movie flop, a quarter century after its theatrical release.

RLJE Films will distribute the documentary on DVD and Blu-ray next Tuesday, July 21. The movie will be available on DVD for an SRP of $27.97, and on Blu-ray for an SRP of $28.97.

‘You Don’t Nomi’ marks the screenwriting and directorial debut of Jeffrey McHale. It features Adam Nayman (‘Vice Guide to Film’), April Kidwell (‘I, Nomi;) and Peaches Christ (‘Milk’). The movie features a chorus of film critics and fervent devotees who explore the complicated afterlife of ‘Showgirls,’ from disastrous release to cult adoration and extraordinary redemption.