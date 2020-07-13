Connect with us

A Determined Journalist is Eager to Interview Patients in Invasion Earth Exclusive Clip

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from writer-director James Twyman’s sci-fi-thriller, ‘Invasion Earth.’

Sometimes the most unsuspecting people can be targeted by the rest of the human-or alien-race, as the competitors take advantage of their prey’s vulnerabilities. That’s certainly the case with a group of addicts, who are being marked by both a television journalist and an alien race, in the sci-fi film, ‘Invasion Earth.’

In honor of the British drama being distributed On Demand and DVD in the U.S. on August 8 by Midnight Releasing, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the thriller, which stars Charlotte Gould, Phoebe Delikoura, Tony Fadil, Jon-Paul Gates, Nigel Thijs and David Shaw. ‘Invasion Earth’ was written and directed by James Twyman.

The following synopsis for ‘Invasion Earth’ has been unveiled by Midnight Releasing:

A group of addicts who attend therapy to avoid being sent to prison, while a TV journalist goes undercover and joins the group to try and expose this as a scam. However, all of their lives are thrown into chaos by the beginning of an alien invasion.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

