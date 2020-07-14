Chris Geere Experiences Paranormal Activity For the First Time in Deadtectives DVD Giveaway

Television ghost hunters are experiencing true paranormal activity for the first time in the new horror comedy, ‘Deadtectives.’ The supernatural investigators’ memorable night will be shared with the world when RLJE Films releases the feature on July 21 on DVD for an SRP of $27.97.

The movie was co-written and directed by Tony West. ‘Deadtectives’ stars Chris Geere (‘You’re the Worst,’ ‘Modern Family’), Tina Ivlev (‘Shameless’), David Newman (‘Victoria’) and Martha Higareda (‘Altered Carbon’).

RLJE Films has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Deadtectives’:

A team of reality TV ghost hunters experience true paranormal activity for the first time while filming a make-or-break episode in the most haunted mansion in Mexico. Facing cancellation on the one hand and supernatural entities on the other, the team must figure out a way to bust the ghosts, deliver the episode of a lifetime and escape with their lives intact.