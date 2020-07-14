Connect with us

Chris Geere Experiences Paranormal Activity For the First Time in Deadtectives DVD Giveaway

Chris Geere Experiences Paranormal Activity For the First Time in Deadtectives DVD Giveaway

The DVD box art for co-writer-director Tony West’s horror-comedy, ‘Deadtectives,’ which stars Chris Geere.

Television ghost hunters are experiencing true paranormal activity for the first time in the new horror comedy, ‘Deadtectives.’ The supernatural investigators’ memorable night will be shared with the world when RLJE Films releases the feature on July 21 on DVD for an SRP of $27.97.

In honor of ‘Deadtectives’ home release, ShockYa is offering two lucky winners a DVD of the movie. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Deadtectives’ DVD giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Tuesday, July 21, the day of the horror comedy’s home release, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On July 21, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

The movie was co-written and directed by Tony West. ‘Deadtectives’ stars Chris Geere (‘You’re the Worst,’ ‘Modern Family’), Tina Ivlev (‘Shameless’), David Newman (‘Victoria’) and Martha Higareda (‘Altered Carbon’).

RLJE Films has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Deadtectives’:

A team of reality TV ghost hunters experience true paranormal activity for the first time while filming a make-or-break episode in the most haunted mansion in Mexico. Facing cancellation on the one hand and supernatural entities on the other, the team must figure out a way to bust the ghosts, deliver the episode of a lifetime and escape with their lives intact.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

