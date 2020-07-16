Connect with us

Simon Williams Investigates a Murder on the River Bank on The Inspector Alleyn Mysteries

A scene from the ‘Scales of Justice’ episode of the British detective drama television series, ‘The Inspector Alleyn Mysteries.’

Depending on the love and support of family and friends, as well as a well-bred education, is one of the major factors in people finding success in their careers, particularly in vital jobs such as police work. That’s certainly the case for the title character of the British detective television series, ‘The Inspector Alleyn Mysteries,’ which was adapted from nine of Dame Ngaio Marsh’s novels. Simon Williams played the eponymous character of Chief Inspector Roderick Alleyn.

The drama originally aired on the BBC1 network. Repeats of the hit show are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed today at 3pm-5:05pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The third episode of series 2 is titled ‘Scales of Justice,’ the same name as the 18th novel in the detective book series. The television episode was written by Cyril Williams, and directed by Jim Goddard. It shows how when Sir Henry Lacklander’s body turns up on the river bank, Alleyn and Inspector Fox (William Simons) are called in to investigate.

Karen Benardello

