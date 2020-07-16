Connect with us

Ryan Phillippe Gets Lured Into a High Stakes Terrorist Operation in The 2nd Trailer and Poster

Ryan Phillippe must set out to not only protect himself and his son, but also all of humanity, in his upcoming action thriller, ‘The 2nd.’ In honor of the actor’s character determinedly fighting back against a terrorist operation in his new film, its distributor, Momentum Pictures, has unveiled the feature’s trailer and poster.

‘The 2nd’ is set to be released On Demand and Digital on September 1. The drama was written by Eric Bromberg and Paul Taegel, and directed by Brian Skiba. In addition to Phillippe, the movie also stars Casper Van Dien, Jack Griffo and Lexi Simonsen.

In ‘The 2nd,’ Phillippe’s character, Secret Service Agent Vic Davies, is interrupted while he’s picking his son up from college. The government worker then suddenly finds himself in the middle of a high stakes terrorist operation, and now must use his entire set of skills against the armed faction.

Momentum Pictures has released the trailer for director Brian Skiba's action thriller, 'The 2nd,' which stars Ryan Phillippe and Casper Van Dien.

